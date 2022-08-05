Abdul Karim: Museum integral to Sarawak’s heritage, tourism sector

MIRI (Aug 5): Museum plays an integral part in educating future generations on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the state while stimulating the growth of the state’s tourism sector and economy.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this at the opening of the RM6.39 million Limbang Museum which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

He said the museum should continue to promote this heritage in the state and abroad, and use government funds for its upgrading and upkeep.

Citing an example, he said the old Miri Resident’s and district office will be gazetted as a heritage and museum site for the benefit of the younger generation and visitors.

The Limbang Museum project started in 2019 and incorporates the administrative gallery and the development gallery on the socio-economic growth of Limbang, Trusan and Lawas starting from the Brooke era till the present.

The architecture of the iconic Limbang Museum also includes a feature on the old government quarters to denote the birthplace of Abang Johari.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Limbang Division has all the ingredients of an exotic destination, with Bukit Buda a fascinating place of nature which will be developed into a new tourism attraction, its people and their heritage.

“Sarawak is a melting pot of food and cultures and amidst the diversity we have unity,” he said.

He pointed to Pesta Babulang, Pesta Irau Aco, Pesta Nukenen and the Food and Cultural Fest as among the many attractions that can become tourist products and attractions.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail in his speech said the Premier still had attachment to his birthplace as shown by his affection and contribution to Limbang.

He said the people of Limbang are honoured that one of their sons has risen to the pinnacle of power as premier and was giving back to his birthplace through the many infrastructure and facilities projects for the local community.

“Limbang is proud and thankful for his contributions which include the Limbang Esplanade project which will be the longest and among the most beautiful in the state when it is completed with the elevated walkway later,” he said.

He said it was a blessing in disguise when the Brunei border was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic as it accelerated efforts to build the Sarawak-Sabah link road to link Limbang and Lawas.

Meanwhile, he requested the premier to consider lowering the hill for a double-lane access road to the town which is sandwiched between Bukit Mas and Limbang river.