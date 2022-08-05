Baleh Hydro Power allowed to challenge MoF’s RM10.9 bln tax allowance rejection

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday granted Baleh Hydro Power Generation Sdn Bhd’s judicial review application to challenge the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) rejection of its RM10.9 billion 2019 investment tax allowance claim.

The Edge reported the Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) subsidiary, which was appointed to construct a hydroelectric power plant in Kapit, had applied to MoF to claim the investment tax allowance, a type of tax incentive granted based on the capital expenditure a company incurs on approved projects.

High Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh dismissed the MoF’s decision to reject the claim and granted the judicial review.

According to Baleh Hydro’s application, then Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had rejected the company’s application without providing any reason, although the company claimed it had met all the required conditions.

In his affirmed affidavit in response to the Baleh Hydro’s claim, which named the Finance Ministry as the respondent, Lim said the hydroelectric project was not a project of national importance.

Senior Federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan told the court that under the Income Tax Act 1967, the ministry was not required to provide reasons for rejecting the tax incentive application.

In allowing the judicial review, the High Court Judge accepted Baleh Hydro’s counsel S Saravana Kumar’s submission that Lim’s decision should be deemed erroneous since the company had met all the conditions it needed for the tax incentive.

The judge also accepted the claimant’s argument that the finance minister does not enjoy unfettered discretion in deciding whether to approve a company’s tax incentive application.

He also concurred with Baleh Hydro’s arguments that Lim had failed to provide reasons for his decision, which gave rise to the inference that the minister had no good reason for rejecting its claim.

Baleh Hydro Senior manager (contract and procurement) George Albert William Chapman affirmed in an affidavit that the company was applying for a certiorari order to quash the finance minister’s decision dated Oct 2, 2019, to arbitrarily reject the pre-package tax incentive scheme under Income Tax (Exemption) (No 12) Order 2006.

He was quoted as saying that the company owns, operates, and maintains the 1,285MW hydroelectric power plant located in Kapit estimated to cost RM10.9 billion and expected to be completed in 2027.

He also said the project is part of Sarawak’s Rural Electrification Scheme.

Saravana Kumar told The Edge the court’s ruling would enable Baleh Hydro to claim the investment allowance, which will be 100 per cent of the qualifying capital expenditure incurred between 2018 and 2027.

He pointed out this is the first case of its kind where the finance minister’s refusal to grant a tax incentive is successfully challenged by the taxpayer and one that involves a multi-billion ringgit tax incentive claim.