China’s Taiwan drills ‘disproportionate and destabilising’, says Australia

SYDNEY (Aug 5): Australia on Friday slammed China’s launch of missiles into waters near Taiwan, labelling the military drills encircling the island “disproportionate and destabilising”.

Canberra’s foreign minister Penny Wong urged “restraint and de-escalation” following the launches and said she had expressed concern to her Chinese counterpart.

“Australia is deeply concerned about the launch of ballistic missiles by China into waters around Taiwan’s coastline,” Wong said in a statement.

“These exercises are disproportionate and destabilising,” she added.

“Australia shares the region’s concerns about this escalating military activity, especially the risks of miscalculation.”

Wong, currently attending the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, said she had also spoken with other regional foreign ministers about the drills. – AFP