Continuous heavy rain overnight forces Baram primary school to close

MIRI (Aug 5): SK Long Lenei in Baram was forced to close today after its academic block was flooded due to continuous heavy rain since last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee the closure of the school has affected 46 pupils, including 12 kindergarteners.

“Eighty-five per cent of the school, including its academic block, administration block, kindergarten, teachers’ quarters, and hostel were inundated,” he said.

He added that based on a report from the school, as of this morning the water level was still increasing.

SK Long Lenei is situated on low ground and is flood prone.