Covid-19 cases jump to 314 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 5): The state’s daily report on Covid-19 saw a jump of 314 new cases on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said more districts recorded increased numbers namely Tuaran with 41 cases (+22), Kota Kinabalu 84 (+16), Putatan 26 (+11), Sandakan 39 (+8), Lahad Datu 11 kes (+7) and Tenom 7 (+5).

“Only three districts recorded significant drop namely Penampang with 20 cases (-18), Beaufort 5 (-9) and Kunak 0 (-6).

“Three districts recorded zero cases in the past 24 hours,” he said.

From the 315 daily cases, 309 are under Categories 1 and 2, one each in Categories 3 and 5 and four in Category 4.