DCM: Putrajaya only issues IC to immigrants approved by Sabah gov’t

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 5): The federal government will only issue identification cards to immigrants who have been approved by the Sabah government.

“No cards will be issued without the consent of the state government,” said Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He added that this was because the federal government had agreed to the devolution of power to the state government to register and approve who would be issued identification cards.

The devolution of power will take place once the process of digitalisation of illegal immigrants in Sabah is completed, he said.

“Prior to this, the state government has no role or power,” he said during a press conference held after the Livestock, Aquaculture and Agriculture Sabah Expo held at the Sabah International Convention Centre today.

Dr Jeffrey explained that while the approval is made in Sabah, the issuance of the card will be done by the federal government to ensure check and balance.

For this purpose, the Sabah government will set up a registration unit under the Chief Minister’s Department State Affairs, he said.

At the same time, Dr Jeffrey also provided an update on the digitalisation of illegal immigrants process in Sabah.

“The digitalisation of illegal immigrants is ongoing. It has been tabled in cabinet and approved,” he said.

As for the term that would be used to identify the foreigner’s identification card, Dr Jeffrey replied that there will be no talk about the cards until the digitalisation process is completed.