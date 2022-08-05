Dr Annuar: Premier’s wish for Sarawakians to have free tertiary education achievable

SIBU (Aug 5): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s wish to provide free tertiary education to all Sarawakians is achievable, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said this is because Sarawak’s revenue has increased each year.

“And with the state establishing the sovereign fund, this has further consolidated the state’s position to provide free tertiary education to Sarawakians.

“In this regard, I am very confident that this noble birthday wish of our Premier is highly achievable. This is indeed a democratisation of education in the state of Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post.

Dr Annuar added he appreciated the fact the state government always places education as a key priority.

He said this in response to Abang Johari’s announcement, when opening the new Limbang Museum yesterday, that the establishment of the state’s own sovereign fund would realise Sarawak’s ambition of providing free tertiary education.

Separately, Dr Annuar, who is also University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) board of governors chairman, said the university is currently undergoing restructuring.

“In line with that, the state government is offering 50 per cent scholarships for students pursuing degree courses and 100 per cent scholarships for those entering foundation courses at UTS.

“This has yielded a positive impact, where the number of students in UTS has increased tremendously and by September this year, we will have a record in the number of students since the setting up of UTS,” he said.

Dr Annuar added he is also very confident that the coming November intake will see UTS enrol 1,200 to 1,400 students.