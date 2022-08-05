Exotic offering of crocodile meat popular choice with Kuching Festival visitors

KUCHING (Aug 5): Crocodile is not a common protein of choice in Sarawak hence a Kuching Festival 2022 stall selling dishes made with the reptile’s meat has drawn good support from festivalgoers.

Stall owner Kong Shian Onn, 63, said old folks believe crocodile meat has curative properties for ailments such as asthma.

“Once upon a time, I had a worker whose child suffered from asthma and was given the crocodile meat soup for consumption, shortly after that the child recovered and did not suffer from the illness anymore,” he said during an interview yesterday.

Kong, who has been involved in the business for the past 23 years, said he is licensed to breed crocodiles and sell their meat.

“Like other people, I also have my own choice in business choices, just like other traders who choose to sell other dishes based on meats such as chicken or others,” he said.

Employee Kwong Kok Onn, 39, said they never miss the opportunity to participate in the festival.

“The response of visitors during this food festival to our stall is very encouraging and even more so at night when many visitors come to this stall.

“The most popular food from our stall is the crocodile meat soup because it is tastier,” said Kwong.

He revealed the meat is from crocodiles bred by the stall owners, with most of it supplied from their farm in Sabah.

“Previously, almost 20,000 crocodiles were bred at the farm and recently the number saw a decrease, but we nevertheless managed to meet the demand from our customers,” he said.

The Kuching Festival 2022 food fair is located at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall car park.

It will run until Aug 21.