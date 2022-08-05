High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, AAS honour late Sarawakian Judges through Reference Proceeding

KUCHING (Aug 5): The High Court of Sabah and Sarawak together with the Advocates’ Association of Sarawak (AAS) honoured the memories of three outstanding Sarawakian Judges through a Reference Proceeding in open court, at the Kuching Court Complex yesterday.

The departed Judges are the late Datuk Seri Tan Chiaw Thong, the late Datuk Denis Ong Jiew Fook and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Jemuri Serjan.

Tan was a High Court Judge of Borneo who passed away on Feb 20, 2020 while Ong was a Judge of the Court of Appeal who passed away on Feb 24, 2020.

Jemuri on the other hand was Chief Justice of Borneo and former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak who passed away on Jan 26 this year.

“The three late Sarawakian Judges have contributed greatly to the development of the law in our nation and their achievements deserve to be acknowledged and memorialised. Thus this event is to pay tribute to all of them.

“The High Court of Sabah and Sarawak together with the Advocates’ Association of Sarawak would also like to extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and the relatives of the three departed Judges and hope that their accomplishments continue to be a benchmark for all,” said a press release on the event which was distributed to reporters at court yesterday.

In the Reference Proceeding’s programme book, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim commented that he found it noteworthy that the career paths of the departed Judges were quite analogous to each other and appeared to be intertwined.

Each of them had served this nation in both capacities as top officers in the Sarawak State Attorney General’s Chambers and as Justices in the Superior Courts.

“During their time as judges, there were no dedicated courts to hear specific cases in the various branches of the law. However, they had each contributed greatly towards development of the law.

“While the late Dato’ Seri Tan was considered a doyen of criminal law, the late Datuk Denis was a maven of civil law, whereas the late Tan Sri Mohamad Jemuri was viewed as an authority on public law in particular in the sphere of administrative and constitutional law,” said Abang Iskandar.

He said the three judges delivered very sound judgments which had been considered as landmark authorities and are still relevant even to this day as the proposition of the law with which they were concerned.

Meanwhile, AAS president Antonio Sim Peak Khiong also commented in the programme book that the Reference Proceeding avails the opportunity to reminisce and pay tribute to three illustrious departed judges.

At the Reference Proceeding, he said one will hear speeches of all three late judges reliving and retelling, amongst others, their respective illustrious career and works.

“All three late Judges had undoubtedly made profound contributions to the legal landscape in Malaysia. Their wisdom continues to live on through their illustrious career and works, including their respective judgments because some of us may not have had the opportunity to appear before the three late Judges.

“Nonetheless, most, if not all, have had the benefit of being guided by their past decisions. May this Reference Proceeding instill in all of us the highest standard practice held by the three late judges and inspire all advocates and aspiring judges to achieve such heights in their respective careers.

“The revival of Reference Proceeding in Sarawak is a step in the right direction. Our deepest and sincere condolences to each family of the late three Judges… may their souls rest in peace,” said Sim.

Reference Proceedings are traditionally held to formally pay tribute to departed judges of the higher Courts and distinguished practitioners of the law.

Also present during the Reference Proceeding were Sarawak legal counsel Dato Sri JC Fong, State Attorney General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, Registrar of the High Courts of Sabah and Sarawak Nixon Kennedy Kumbong, judges of the Kuching High Court and other officials.