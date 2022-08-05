India offers to sell 18 fighter jets to Malaysia

NEW DELHI (Aug 5): India’s federal defence ministry said it has offered to sell 18 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia.

The ministry said six other countries, namely Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia and the Philippines, have also shown interest in the single-engine fighter jet, reported Xinhua.

Last year, the Indian government approved the purchase of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of over US$6 billion from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a defence public sector undertaking (PSU) under India’s Defence Ministry. – Bernama