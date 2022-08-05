Man claims trial in Kuching to trafficking over 8.8kg meth, 9.6kg ketamine

KUCHING (Aug 5): A 27-year-old man claimed trial in the Kuching High Court today to four charges of trafficking methamphetamine totalling over 8.8kg and more than 9.6kg of ketamine in February.

Spancer Senna Edwin Duwin pleaded not guilty to two counts of methamphetamine trafficking before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

According to the first charge, he allegedly trafficked 4,164.1 grammes of methamphetamine at a five-footway in Lee Ling Heights around 1.30pm on Feb 26.

The second charge alleges that he trafficked 4,190 grammes of methamphetamine at a courier office near Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce around 2pm the same day.

In a separate High Court, he pleaded not guilty to two further charges of trafficking methamphetamine and ketamine before Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai.

According to the charges, Spancer allegedly trafficked 9,668.3 grammes of ketamine and 454.4 grammes of methamphetamine at Kampung Bumbok, Jalan Batu Kitang here around 3pm, also on Feb 26.

All charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Subsection 39B(2) of the same Act.

The Subsection provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

The court fixed Sept 5 to monitor the status of the consolidation application for the cases and ordered for Spancer to be further remanded.

Both cases were handled by deputy public prosecutor Musli Ab Hamid, while Spancer was represented by counsels Gerald Empaling Donald and Steven Beti.