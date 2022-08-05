PM: Bonnie’s gold in Birmingham makes the country proud

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for winning the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Through a post on his Facebook page, the prime minister said Bonnie’s success in winning the fourth gold medal for the Malaysian contingent made the country proud.

“The country’s pride, powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin made the country proud by winning the gold medal,” he said.

Bonnie won the gold medal after lifting 220kg in the under 72kg lightweight category at the National Exhibition Center (NEC).

The national contingent has so far won four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. — Bernama