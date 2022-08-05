Search launched for boy missing after boat collides with barge in Kapit

KAPIT (Aug 5): A joint search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched around 10am today after a 10-year-old boy disappeared when the boat he was travelling in collided with a barge and sank here this morning.

The boy has been identified in a police report as Jenggut Antas.

The mishap occurred near the Tongkang Wharf opposite the Kapit New Bazaar Waterfront around 9.30am.

In his police report, the victim’s father Antas Agang said the boat was in the vicinity of the wharf when its outboard engine suddenly stalled.

This led the boat to drift downriver and then collide with a barge, causing it to sink.

According to Antas, he and his wife, as well as another child managed to save themselves.

However, Jenggut was carried away by the swift flowing current.

The SAR operation involves the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police, and Civil Defence Force.