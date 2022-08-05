Unique Fire debuts on Ace Market, aims to further expand operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Unique Fire Holdings Bhd (Unique Fire), an investment holding company involved in the assembly, distribution and manufacture of active fire protection systems, equipment and accessories for the built environment, made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd at RM0.21.

The listing exercise has successfully raised proceeds of RM21.78 million, of which RM2.5 million has been earmarked for the expansion of manufacturing facilities and RM6 million for expansion of its geographical coverage.

Another RM5.30 million and RM4.58 million will be set aside for expansion of operational capabilities and working capital respectively. The remaining RM3.40 million will be utilised to fund the listing expenses.

The stock is listed under the Industrial Products and Services sector (Name & Code: UNIQUE & 0257).

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Unique Fire managing director Liew Sen Hoi said, “Our listing today marks a momentous milestone in our journey towards becoming the preferred brand of fire protection equipment within the region and beyond.

“Correspondingly, we have laid out strategic and exciting plans to spearhead our growth and improve our market penetration in line with our expansion of operation capabilities.

“We trust the IPO will be able to unleash Unique Fire’s full potential and to ensure that all our strategies are executed as planned.”

Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and placement agent for Unique Fire’s listing exercise.