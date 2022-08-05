Visitors throng Dataran Perayaan for Sarawak JAKM

KUCHING (Aug 5): Dataran Perayaan in Petra Jaya here is hosting the three-day Sarawak Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (JAKM) 2022 this weekend (Aug 5-7).

Organised by the Ministry of Works, the event, focussing on ‘Jualan Keluarga Malaysia’ offering daily essentials at lower than market price to help the people cope with rising cost of living, attracted many visitors when it started at 9am this morning.

A career carnival, ‘Karnival Kerjaya Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia’ is also a main draw for graduates and school leavers entering the job market. Registration, document and qualification verification as well as interviews are conducted on site.

A wide variety of activities await visitors including exhibition by government departments and agencies, trading booths operated by Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) entrepreneurs, free health check-ups, participation in folk games such as ‘Batak Lampung’, ‘Menyumpit’, ‘Batu Seremban’, ‘Tinting’, carrom and ‘Pangkak Guli’ and e-sports including Mobile Legend and FIFA, as well as Citarasa Keluarga Malaysia.

Visitors stand the chance to win lucky draw prizes from participating government departments and agencies including accommodation packages at leading local hotels and flight tickets to selected locations from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

On the main stage yesterday evening was ‘Malam Zikir Berkah ‘Darul Hana’ while ‘Citarasa Keluarga Malaysia’ mini stage held an audition for PENTARAMA artists by Malaysian Information Department (Japen), Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-Komm), Alunan Sape’ performance, 60 minutes with Ustaz Hazery by Ministry of Works, as well as Sound of Borneo by Sarawak Art Council.

JAKM also carried out an Outreach Programme at Kampung Senah in Padawan and a community service programme by wiring houses of the needy at Kampung Semariang Batu here.

“For the Innovation and Technology of Construction Sector, the exhibition from 9am to 1pm recorded about 500 visitors.

“We checked the number of visitors by letting them scan a QR code to win lucky draw prizes,” said Suhaila Subodh, a civil engineer from the Public Works Department (JKR).

JKR inaugural exhibition at JAKM is showcasing innovation in the construction sector to speed up works, improve quality and reduce maintenance cost.

Suhaila added that the event was made more interesting by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti)’s mini planetarium show to share information on the planetary system.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Nuclear Agency is exhibiting new IS21 rice seeds and Biocomposite Support Poles.

Assistant officer of the Agricultural Malaysian Nuclear Agency, James Mackester said the IS21 seed is disease, drought and flood resistant with yield of up to 9 tonnes per hectare

“It can be planted in different soil types and is very responsive to hydrogen fertiliser.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, many rice farmers have planted this rice with no disease, reducing farmers’ output management and use of poisons,” he explained.

An experiment in flood prone Kelantan has shown good results with the rice still growing after flood waters receded.

The agency had conducted Multilocation Test (MLT) for IS21 in 2016 to 2017 at various locations in the peninsula as well as Local Verification Test (LVT) between 2018 and 2020.

The rice is grown in main rice fields throughout Peninsular Malaysia such as Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in Northwest Selangor, Kerian, Seberang Perak and Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada).

Malaysian Nuclear Agency research officer Muhammad Hazim Muhammad Sayyid then introduced the Biocomposite Support Pole made from a mixture of polymer plastic and natural fibre as an alternative to belian poles used by pepper farmers. Belian is endangered and costly.

“As a government agency, we have not commercialised this but are providing these poles as a Social Responsibility to the community,” he explained.