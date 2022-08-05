Woman in Kuching charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM22,908.50

KUCHING (Aug 5): A woman claimed trial in the Kuching Sessions Court today to two counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM22,908.50 in 2018.

Umi Atika Abdul Rahman, 30, who appeared before Judge Jason Juga, pleaded not guilty to the charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between one and 14 years, and with caning, as well as a fine upon conviction.

The court released her on RM10,000 court bail with two local sureties for each charge and fixed Sept 5 for case management.

According to the charges, the former accounts assistant in a company allegedly committed CBT involving RM19,940 in July 2018 and RM2,968.50 in September 2018 respectively.

Both offences allegedly took place at the company located at Jalan Sultan Tengah here between 8am and 5pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the company’s chairman lodged a police report after Umi, who was responsible for handling the company’s finances, allegedly took sales earnings without his knowledge.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case, while Umi was represented by counsel.