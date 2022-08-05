ZeroSuicideSarawak to do capacity-building activities for suicide prevention

KUCHING (Aug 5): ZeroSuicideSarawak is planning to do a series of capacity-building activities for suicide prevention, leading to World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) on Sept 6.

The World Suicide Prevention Day is commemorated each year on Sept 10.

Psychiatrist Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselvam, who leads ZeroSuicideSarawak, said the activities would start with a series of focused and closed media and postvention training for frontline workers on Sept 6-7.

This will be followed by a hybrid public seminar and forum ‘Igniting Hope’ at the auditorium of Borneo Cultures Museum from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Sept 8.

There will be 50 seats open to the public. Go to MPS Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/majlispembangunansosial for registration.

The forum will be streamed online as well.

Dr Ravivarma said ZeroSuicideSarawak is a collaboration of Social Development Council Sarawak, Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, and Hospital Miri, which works with multiple stakeholders to prevent suicides.

He said in the past, they had trained teachers in gatekeeper training, conducted awareness talks, collaborated with international and regional stakeholders to improve suicide prevention messaging.

“The upcoming forum aims to bring together people with lived experience, public and multiple stakeholders into increasing their awareness on suicide and its prevention.

“The forum is also an opportunity for the participants to network for suicide prevention,” he said.

Among the major issues to be discussed/highlighted at the forum are suicide prevention literacy including trends, protective and risk factors for suicide, effect of the pandemic on suicidal behaviour; decriminalisation of suicide attempts; ways to seek help and provide help in crisis; and lived experience and why it matters.

About 700, 000 people around the world die due to suicide each year.