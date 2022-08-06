267 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): Sabah recorded 267 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 82.4 per cent sporadic.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said eight districts recorded two-digit infections while four recorded zero cases.

“The eight districts recorded double-digit cases are Kota Kinabalu with 71 cases, Sandakan 28, Penampang 25, Tawau 25, Papar 20, Putatan 20, Tuaran 14 and Lahad Datu 11.

“The four districts with zero cases are Tongod, Telupid, Pitas and Kalabakan,” he said.

The number of cases on Saturday is lower compared to the previous day due to the lesser samples of 2,522 with 11.92 per cent positivity rate.

On Friday, 3,003 samples were tested with 11.16 per cent positivity rate.

According to Masidi, 259 of the 267 cases are under Categories 1 and 2, seven in Category 3 and one in Category 4.