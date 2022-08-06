Lifting of chicken export ban still being discussed, says Nanta

KUCHING (Aug 6): Malaysia’s decision to lift the chicken export ban is under consideration as the related federal ministries are still in discussion on it, said Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Although the Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) did not reveal the exact date on when the ban will be lifted, he assured that the related ministries, such as the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi), will announce it soon.

“As informed by Mafi minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee yesterday, when the domestic chicken supply has recovered, then the export is allowed.

“The ban is just a temporary measure and it is not for the long term. So we just wait for the announcement by Dr Ronald on this,” he said when met by reporters during his visit at the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme selling area in Petra Jaya here today.

Nanta asserted that his ministry was not the one controlling the export as discussions with other ministries such as Mafi needs to be done as Mafi is the ones taking care of the chicken and eggs output at the farm level.

As such, he said the lifting of the ban is up to the federal government’s decision and not KPDNHEP.