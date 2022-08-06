Military presence, assets in Bintulu to be reinforced, says Hishammuddin

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Defence Ministry plans to reinforce military presence and assets in Bintulu, says its minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

This was highlighted during his meeting with the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

“This plan will enable ATM (Malaysian Armed Forces) to further strengthen our air and maritime defences, as well as to protect our country’s strategic installations located in Sarawak waters (for it) to remain protected from any threats,” said the federal senior minister.

He also gave assurance that his ministry, together with ATM, would continue to implement ‘their best plans and strategies’ to improve the level of defence in Sarawak.

Hishammuddin also said the Naval Region 4 (Mawilla 4) headquarters project in Bintulu was already in the pipeline, with the works expected to kick off in stages under the 12th and the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“This is to ensure that the sovereignty in Sarawak can be maintained and carried out holistically.”

The meet also talked about strengthening the border defences through the setting up of 12 new border posts along the Sarawak-Kalimantan and Sarawak-Brunei borders.

“I have also informed the Premier about our Border Regiment being currently sufficient, and they are ready to be improved from time to time,” he said, adding that border security was among ATM’s focus in view of Indonesia’s plan to shift its capital to Kalimantan.

Further talks, he said, would be discussed with the Republic of Indonesia’s Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto during the 42nd General Border Committee Malaysia-Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur next week.

Hishammuddin also expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak government for showing interest and willingness to take part in the National Defence and Security Industry Policy, which is currently being finalised.

“Among the focus of this policy is on industrial hubs for defences in areas that have been identified across the nation,” he said.

Also present at the courtesy call were the ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz, Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.