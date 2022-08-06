Miri City Council to identify empty stalls for illegal hawkers

MIRI (Aug 6): The Standing Committee on Markets, Traders and Markets of Miri City Council will identify empty stalls to house illegal hawkers.

Mayor Adam Yii hoped this would reduce illegal trading around Tamu and other markets.

“We will check available stalls to help hawkers trading at unauthorised places,” he told reporters after the council’s meet-the-people session at Lutong Market yesterday.

The Pujut assemblyman said illegal hawkers were among nine issues raised during the session.

“We understand that these illegal traders start as early as 5am and pack up by 8am before markets open,” he said of the complaints received.

City hall will direct enforcers to take appropriate action while action is taken to resolve issues raised.