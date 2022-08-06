Miri ready to welcome influx of visitors from Brunei

MIRI (Aug 6): Miri City is ready to welcome visitors from neighbouring Brunei Darussalam with an influx expected this first weekend of borders reopening for non-essential travel, says Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

“We are indeed ready and expecting the return of visitors from Brunei. Tourists’ dollars play an important role in stimulating Miri’s economy and tourism industry,” he told reporters at Miri City Hall town hall session in Lutong town yesterday.

Businesses and the authorities expect the volume of inbound vehicles through Sungai Tujuh CIQ to increase starting this weekend.

“ We believe the number of vehicles entering Sungei Tujuh will increase as both Brunei registered vehicles and Sarawakians living in Limbang and Lawas will be able to drive all the way to Miri, “ he said.

The mayor urged Mirians to extend courtesy and good hospitality to welcome visitors back and not leave a bad impression with unethical practices.

In 2019, Sarawak recorded 1,296,017 Bruneian visitors with tourism receipts of RM3.63 billion or 2.74 per cent to the state’s total gross domestic product.