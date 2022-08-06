New Sabah PKR chairman appointed

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam as the new Sabah PKR chairman.

He said this in a statement after an unanimous decision was made following a discussion with all Sabah PKR branch chiefs on Saturday.

“A discussion session with all Sabah PKR branch chiefs today finalised the appointment of the Sabah State Leadership Council (MPN).

“All branch chiefs unanimously agreed with the appointment of Keningau Branch head Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam as Sabah MPN chairman for the 2022-2025 term,” he said.

Sangkar will work in a team with Sabah PKR vice chairman Awang Husaini Sahari and Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Christina Liew.

Anwar in his statement hoped the strong partnership can ensure PKR Sabah is more intact ahead of the 15th General Election.