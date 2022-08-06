Roland Engan appointed head of Sarawak PKR

KUCHING (Aug 6): Roland Engan has been appointed as Sarawak’s new Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the appointment was unanimously agreed upon by all party branch chiefs during a meeting here today.

“Of course there were proposals prior to that and finally when I asked him, he has agreed upon it. Now, it is his responsibility to lead the party in Sarawak,” he told a press conference after chairing the meeting at Sarawak PKR headquarters here today.

Anwar said Roland, a lawyer, has been given the mandate to lead Sarawak PKR and will strategise the party’s struggle as well as to share his views to the party leadership at federal level.

Prior to his appointment, the 50-year-old Baram PKR chief was only a member of the national central committee.

The meeting, which was attended by 28 branch chiefs, had also unanimously elected Ulu Rejang PKR chief Abun Sui Anyit as deputy chairman and Japar Suyut as senior vice chairman of Sarawak PKR.

Abun was former Sarawak PKR information chief, and is now a member of the central committee; meanwhile Japar, who is Lawas PKR chief, was formerly one of the state PKR vice chairman prior to his new appointment.

The meeting held today saw the election for the top three posts in the party, whereas elections for other posts were to be decided thereafter.

When asked if PKR had decided on its candidates to contest in Sarawak’s 15th general election, Anwar said they have not come to that stage yet.

He disclosed that PKR had already set up its new election committee both at state and federal levels, whereas for Sarawak, it is up to the state election committee to identify and finalise its candidates.