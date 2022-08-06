Shophouses in Sebuyau razed by fire

KUCHING (Aug 6): Two shophouses in Sebuyau were totally destroyed by fire around 2.20pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said at the scene were firefighters from Simunjan and Asajaya fire stations.

According to firefighters, the fire was extinguished using water sourced from their fire trucks as well as water pumped from an open water source.

The two shophouses, measuring 1,115 square metres and 446 square metres were totally destroyed.

At press time, firefighters were still conducting overhauling works at the scene to ensure the fire would not reignite, after which they will determine the cause of the fire.