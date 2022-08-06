SJK Chung Hua No 1 needs additional special education classes

KUCHING (Aug 6): SJK Chung Hua No 1 here needs two additional classes for children with special needs.

According to Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No 1-6 Committee of Management chairman Dato Jonathan Chai, the school has only two classes to cater for 14 special needs children currently.

He hoped the Ministry of Education (MoE) and State Education Department (JPN) would approve two more special classes soon.

“I think we have to accommodate the needs of the community with another two classes. We hope the application for the two additional classes would be approved soon,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of Integrated Special Education Programme for special needs children at the school by Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday.

Chai said the idea for special education classes in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions mooted four years ago gained support from headmasters and headmistresses.

“SJK Chung Hua No 1 started with one class last year for maximum intake of seven students. Due to great demand from the community, we decided to set up another class this year with approval and support from JPN.

“Today (yesterday) we are grateful to witness the official launching of the class for special education under the Integrated Special Education Programme

“This is the fruitful result of prompt approvals from MoE and JPN, undivided support from Board of Management, generous donors, committed headmasters, headmistresses and dedicated teaching staff,” he stated.

Chai who is also president of Association of the Board of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions said SJK Chung Hua Serian had been the only Chinese aided primary school in Southern Sarawak to offer special education for needy children previously.

Now, SJK Chung Hua No 1 in Kuching, SJK Chung Hua Taiton in Bau and SJK Chung Hua in Siburan Association also offer special education.