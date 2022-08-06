Teachers must be aware of political, policy changes, says Meradong rep

SIBU (Aug 6): Educators are reminded to be aware of the political and policy changes in the country in order to keep abreast with the development of the country.

As teachers they are the agents of change and play an important role in disseminating the latest political developments and government policies to the community at the grassroots level, said Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

“Teachers must understand the various government policies and work harmoniously with the state government so that the government’s real objective of helping the people can become a reality,” he added.

Ding was speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Excellent Service Award of Institut Pendidikan Guru Kampus Rajang (IPGKR) on Thursday night.

Ding said the government is always on the ground to better understand the needs of the people, especially those in rural areas.

“The Sarawak state government will work closely with the federal government and support policies that benefit the state and our government will always support policies that are good for the state.”

According to Ding, the Ministry of Education together with the state government are working together to help upgrade poor schools in Sarawak.

He said this included the allocation for construction of several new schools under the special upgrade modification models.

“The allocations will help overcome the problem of poor schools in Sarawak, especially those with poor facilities, buildings that are not perfect or not safe for use.”

As Meradong people’s representative, Ding said he would also try to get allocations from the Sarawak government to help upgrade IPG Rajang Campus (IPGKR) to become an institute at par with other institutions in the country.

“The allocation estimate will be discussed and worked on as soon as possible.”

Among those present were IPG Rajang Campus director Dr Abang Ismail Abang Julhi and deputy director Salahuddin Mohamad Nor @ Nor.