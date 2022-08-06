Three family members killed in Kota Kinabalu accident

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): A father and two of his children were killed when their four-wheel-drive vehicle rammed into the Luyang flyover concrete wall near Jalan Lintas here on Friday night.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said in the 11.24pm incident, the 44-year-old driver of the vehicle, his 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team.

He added also in the vehicle was a four-year-old boy, believed to be a relative, who sustained serious injuries.

“The four-year-old boy who is the driver’s nephew is being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said initial investigations believed the victims were headed to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport from Angkasa Apartment in Rampayan.

As the vehicle approached Luyang Clinic at Jalan Lintas, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the concrete wall of the flyover.

Mohd Zaidi said the police are currently investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said a distress call was made to the station at 11.29pm and teams were immediately deployed to the location.

“Fire and rescue personnel managed to free the trapped victims from the badly damaged vehicle and the bodies were handed to the police for further action,” he said, adding the operation ended at 12.43am this morning.