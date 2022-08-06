Unimas signs collaborative MoU with Socso

KUCHING (Aug 6): The construction of a teaching hospital at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here is going smoothly, says its vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi.

“There are two main components, the first being Pusat Kesihatan Prima expected to be handed over around May or June next year while the second component is the teaching centre expected to be completed in 2025,” he said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Social Security Organisation (Socso) yesterday.

The MoU will pave the way for various long-term strategic collaborations to improve service delivery especially in terms of public health.

To-date eight Socso contributors have received medical services at Unimas, for services related to neuro and stroke, speech therapy, musculoskeletal rehabilitation and a patient waiting for prosthetic arm services.

The MoU was signed at DeTAR Putra Gallery by Dr Mohamad Kadim and director of Unimas Teaching Hospital and Medical Centre Dr Bujang Ehfa Safawi from Unimas and Socso chief executive officer Dato’ Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Dato’ Aziz Mohammed and executive director of Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre Datuk Dr Hafez Hussain.

Mohammed Azman said the cooperation will include preparation and sharing of knowledge related to medicine, neurological intervention, mental health, allied health skills, medical or rehabilitation robotics, vocational training, safety and health, return to work programme (RTW), aquaculture, agriculture amongst others.

He explained that as a leader in social security protection in Malaysia, Socso does not only provide compensation or benefits to those insured but also cares about contributors’ ability to continue living after an accident or disability.

“Socso provides compensation and enables self-sufficiency after an accident or injury,” he said.

Mohammed Azman added that Socso’s RTW, introduced in 2007, has assisted 47,182 individuals with disabilities return to work up to June 2022. A total of 1,388 RTW cases had been referred in Sarawak from January 2020 to March 2022.

“Of that number, a total of 427 cases have been referred to our rehabilitation panel,” he explained, hoping that the completion of Unimas medical centre would provide space for both parties to work together.