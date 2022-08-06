Wee: Kuching Festival Food Fair drinks stall operator reprimanded

KUCHING (Aug 6): A stall operator at the Kuching Festival Food Fair received a reprimand from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) after a video of its drinks preparation went viral on social media.

Kuching South mayor Wee Hong Seng said the operator was issued a warning letter over a hose which was picked up from the ground by a worker to fill a container for drinks sold to the public.

However, he refuted allegations the stall operator had used unfiltered tap water for their drinks.

In a response via video on his Facebook page, Wee brought viewers to the stall where the process of making drinks was explained by the stall operator.

The stall operator showed a water filtration system and assured the public the water was not just ordinary tap water.

MORE TO COME