15,000 litres of smuggled diesel seized in Beluran

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 15,000 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Kampung Iran in Beluran on Saturday.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and three days of surveillance in the area at 2.30pm.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 15,000 liters of diesel inside a lorry tanker and drum barrels.

“We believe this diesel is meant to be sold to industries around the area,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Georgie said the enforcement team also seized an electronic pump and hose.

He added during interrogation, a store owner and a lorry driver failed to produce documents or licenses allowing the storage of the diesel on that premises.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act.

Georgie said the ministry would continue to conduct raids and investigations to prevent the sales of subsidised fuel by unlicensed traders or individuals.

Anyone with information of similar crimes can inform the ministry via WhatsApp – 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000, through a complaints portal: e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre at 1-800-886-800 or email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

Informants can also contact the enforcement command centre at 03-8882 6088/6245.