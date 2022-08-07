265 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): Sabah recorded 265 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which was a decrease of two cases from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 15 districts saw a decrease in cases, while 10 districts reported an increase.

Seven districts recorded double-figure infections, he said.

He said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 91 cases (+20), Sandakan 45 cases (-17), Tawau 28 cases (+three), Tuaran 22 cases (+ eight), Putatan 15 cases (+ five), Papar 13 cases (- seven) and Penampang 13 cases (-12).

“Six districts do not record any new case,” the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said.

Masidi said the positive rate remained high at 11.69 per cent out of 2,472 test samples on Sunday, compared to 11.93 per cent out of 2,522 test samples the day before.

“This means that the number of daily cases is expected to remain at a high level.”

He added that 259 out of the 265 cases were in Category 1 and 2, while Categories 3 and 4 reported two and four cases respectively.