7-Eleven likely to put more 7CAFé stores into market

KUCHING: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd (7-Eleven) will likely put onto the market more 7CAFé stores, analysts opine, which will improve the operational efficiency of its food processing operation with higher volumes and stock keeping units (SKUs).

To note, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) analysts recently visited and were impressed by 7-Eleven’s second flagship 7CAFé store in Puchong (one of the only two for now).

“We believe the company will put onto the market more 7CAFé stores, which will improve the operational efficiency of its food processing operation with higher volumes and stock keeping units (SKUs),” Kenanga Research said.

The research arm gathered that the store is in collaboration with Niko Neko Matcha (beverage), BookXcess (discounted bookstore) and various imported beauty products.

“These collaborators draw and retain the traffic in the store, resulting in a doubling in the average ticket size or customer as compared to a normal convenient store (CVS).”

On another note, the research arm highlighted that 7-Eleven’s food processing unit QVI Foods Sdn Bhd has seen its utilisation hitting 60 to 70 per cent currently, surpassing its pre-pandemic level of circa 50 per cent.

“Currently, it caters to circa 1,000 CVS in the Klang Valley.

“We understand that an expansion plan could be on the drawing board, with more stores (including 7CAFé stores) and SKUs being added.”

Going forward, 7-Eleven maintained its guidance for a net addition of 100 stores (CVS and and 7CAFé combined) in financial year 2022 (FY22), which was in line with Kenanga Research’s assumption.

The research arm estimated that the capital expenditure (capex) for CVS and 7CAFé are RM250,000 per store and RM500,000 per store, respectively.

“Given a better product mix, we estimate that the 7CAFfé has a shorter payback of three to four years (versus five to seven years for CVS).”