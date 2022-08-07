Analysts expect further margin compression for Kossan in near-term

KUCHING: Analysts are expecting further margin compression for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Kossan) in the coming quarters, amid increasing gas costs, low utilisation rate and falling average selling price (ASP).

According to the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research), given the surge in fuel prices in the first half of financial year 2022 (1HFY22) and the time lag effect, Kossan’s gas costs are expected to increase in 2HFY22.

“Additionally, the low utilisation rate could further erode its margin due to lack of economies of scale,” PublicInvest Research said.

“Coupled with a falling ASP, though at a slower rate of decline, we expect further margin compression in the coming quarters.”

That said, the research arm noted that raw material prices are expected to trend downward in 2HFY22, which could partially cushion the adverse effect.

“Kossan’s current capacity is 33.5 billion pieces per annum (pa) and we understand that it has placed its near-term expansion plan on hold amid oversupply issue as well as high construction costs due to high steel prices.”

On automation and digitalisation, PublicInvest Research gathered that labour shortage remains an ongoing issue for most of the manufacturing companies while the rising minimum wages should further elevate manpower cost.

“However, Kossan’s effort to continuously develop automated production lines could help to reduce its reliance on manual labour, improve efficiency and productivity as well as quality of its products.”

Hence, as Kossan achieves greater automation, the research arm expects to see a gradual improvement in operational efficiency, which should lead to lower cost.

Meanwhile, PublicInvest Research noted that Kossan’s cash balance stood at RM2.2 billion as at 1HFY22, equivalent to 87 sen per share.

“Although management intends to maintain its regular dividend payout ratio at 30 per cent, we believe there is still room for special dividend.

“Given the delay in capacity expansion while its automation and transformation plan is not likely to cost more than RM100 million a year, Kossan has sufficient reserves to reward its shareholders.”