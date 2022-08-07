Bersatu Sarawak wants party to claim back Willie Mongin’s deputy minister’s post

KUCHING (Aug 7): The Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has called on the party top leadership to claim back the deputy minister’s post held by Datuk Willie Mongin after he became a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Bersatu Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian said party members in the state support a follow up action to be taken by the party top leadership regarding the deputy minister’s quota which is allocated to Bersatu.

“Bersatu Sarawak is disappointed with the actions of YB Datuk Willie Mongin who announced his exit from the party ahead of the coming general election.

“Bersatu Sarawak hopes that YB Datuk Willie Mongin’s actions are not for his own personal gain,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported yesterday that Willie’s application to join PBB has been approved. PBB is the backbone of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which formed the Sarawak state government.

Willie is currently Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II.

Jaziri in the statement also said Willie’s membership in Bersatu has been automatically terminated based on the party’s constitution Clause 10 Article 10.2.3.

“This has been conveyed to YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin as the president of Bersatu,” he added.

Yesterday (Aug 6), PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the party supreme council has decided to accept Willie’s application to join PBB.

Abang Johari, who is also Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman, had said there were no conditions attached to Willie’s membership and he (Willie) is just an ordinary member of PBB.

Willie had won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat in 2018 under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket by defeating two other candidates including a candidate from PBB.

Willie then quit PKR following the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He was appointed a deputy minister in the Perikatan Nasional-led government in March 2020 by Muhyiddin who was then the prime minister, and maintained his position when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took charge of the government in August 2021.

He has maintained that he was merely “parked” in Bersatu after he left PKR and had not joined the party.