Bomba: Water level rising in Long Bemang but situation remains under control

MIRI (Aug 7): Continuous heavy rain since Friday evening has triggered floods in Long Bemang, Baram, resulting in water level to rise above two feet as of this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee in a statement said despite the rising floodwaters, the situation remains under control and no evacuation is needed thus far.

“Information received from Long Bemang volunteer firefighters (PBS) stated that as of 8.17am, the flood water level in Long Bemang was 2.4 feet high with a rising trend,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam also said the electricity supply in the affected area has been switched off for the safety of the locals.

A total of 530 residents living in the 100-door longhouse were affected by floods which hit the area since 3am yesterday (Aug 6).

Long Bemang is a flood-prone village due to its location on low lying ground and close to the riverbank.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Nizam said the weather is good this morning but rain is expected in a few places in the rural areas in the northern part of the state in the afternoon and night.