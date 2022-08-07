Dr Annuar welcomes transfer review of cops under investigation

SIBU (Aug 7): Dr Annuar Rapaee welcomes Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s recent statement to review the transfer of nine officers under investigation for alleged extortion to Sarawak.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, pointed out the non-functioning ventilators sent to the state at height of Covid-19 pandemic, saying that Sarawak is not a ‘dumping ground’ for non-functioning personnel or equipment.

“Transferring problematic officers to other places in the country should not be used as a ‘form of punishment’ in the hope these individuals would turn over a new leaf.

“If these individuals are indeed problematic, it would only cause problems to Sarawakians if they are sent here,” he said, adding that transferring problematic personnel to any state may not improve their conduct and ethics.

“There should be a better approach to deal with such officers,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said that a statement from the State Secretary’s Office stated that Sarawak accepts only officers and policemen with high integrity and free from any criminal investigation to be stationed in the state and rejects problematic ones.

Meanwhile, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has given the assurance that security in Sarawak is his top priority and would discuss the matter further with the Premier while in the state.

Dr Annuar thanked Hishammuddin for the assurance and suggested the state government scrutinise the background of prospective civil servants to be transferred to Sarawak and issue work permits to only those with high integrity and good work record as the state has autonomy on immigration matters.