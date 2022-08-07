Fadillah: JAKM S’wak getting good response

KUCHING (Aug 7): The three-day Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (JAKM) Sarawak Exhibition is well received by the local community with thousands of visitors, says Senior Minister of Public Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“I got a report that more than 19,000 people have visited JAKM Sarawak exhibition so far.

“I think more people will come over the weekend and also the weather is better today (yesterday),” he said when met by the media during a tour at Petra Jaya Exhibition Square yesterday morning.

Fadillah who is MP for Petra Jaya expressed his appreciation to the community for giving the very encouraging response.

“I hope more people especially those living around Kuching will take this opportunity to get a variety of information here, including government assistance, business aid, and more besides sale of daily necessities.

“I was informed that many people lined up to buy the daily necessities. Some are even willing to sit on the floor just to wait for their turn,” he said.

The JAKM programme this weekend is offering various events and activities and 28 public agencies providing assistance and services including Business Matching, Lucky Draw, Career Carnival, e-sports, food trucks and stalls set up by local Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) entrepreneurs.