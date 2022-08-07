Fire breaks out at restaurant’s kitchen in Miri

MIRI (Aug 7): A fire broke out at the kitchen of a restaurant in a commercial centre here yesterday afternoon.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, they were notified of the incident at 3.38pm and seven firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved cooking utensils. The complainant had tried to put out the fire on a pan using three fire extinguishers but to no avail,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters then put out the fire on the pan using a wet cloth before taking it out of the kitchen.

He said the fire was brought under control by 3.58pm and the operation ended at 4.20pm.