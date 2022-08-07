Flood-hit areas in Miri see major improvement as water levels recede

MIRI (Aug 7): The flood situation in several areas and roads in Miri district has improved significantly as of this morning.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer-in-charge Captain (PA) Usman Harto said monitoring at flood-prone areas on Saturday (Aug 6) after heavy rain overnight found that the floodwater started rising from 6am.

The affected areas included Kampung Sungai Dalam, Lambir; Kampung Tudan Desa Aras Phase 6; and Jalan Persisiran Pantai Lutong.

“However, APM members carried out an inspection around 10.35am on Sunday (Aug 7) and found that the flood situation in these areas had significantly improved, with the floodwater level completely receded despite the cloudy weather,” he said.

Usman said no evacuation needed to be carried out thus far.

“We will continue to carry out periodic monitoring at these flood-prone areas due to the unpredictable weather,” he added.