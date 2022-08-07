Integrated operation reduces crime in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): The implementation of Operasi Bersepadu Cegah Jenayah (OBCJ) or integrated crime prevention operation, has seen a drop in crime index in the state capital.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said since OBCJ was implemented in March this year, the crime index in the state capital had dropped drastically from 90 to 30 percent.

“Prior to OBCJ, the crime index in Kota Kinabalu (between October 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) was recorded at 90 percent.

“By March 1, we implemented OBCJ and after 151 days, the crime index was recorded at 30 percent.

“This is a huge drop of 60 percent which shows OBCJ is an effective strategy by the police in curbing criminal activities,” he said during the OBCJ operation around the state capital early Sunday morning

It is said that OBCJ is the brainchild of Mohd Zaidi when he was the police chief in Kota Belud.

Following his transfer to Kota Kinabalu as the police chief, Mohd Zaidi once again introduced OBCJ to curb criminal activities.

“When I first introduced OBCJ in Kota Belud, the result was positive as we managed to reduce the crime index in the district.

“Following my transfer to Kota Kinabalu, I again introduced OBCJ in an effort to curb crime around the state capital and after 151 days OBCJ was introduced, we managed to reduce the crime index to where it is now,” he said.

Refusing to accept all the credits, Mohd Zaidi said OBCJ will never be a success if it were not for the commitment and selflessness of all his police officers and personnel from the Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK).

OBCJ, which begins at 12am until 4am everyday, involved all seven police stations around the state capital, police car unit (MPV), motorcycle patrol unit (URB), as well as the Skim Rondaan Sukarela (SRS) or voluntary patrol scheme, and Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) or neighborhood support unit.

“Our approach is to always study the current criminal trends, that is why the operation hours and location of OBCJ varies from one place to another. We will not focus on one spot but will move around from one location to another.

“We will also use the ‘Snap Check’ approach where police officers will check vehicles and individuals who are still moving around in the middle of the night,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said during the first four months into OBCJ, police have detained 20 people for housebreaking and drug related offenses.

Police have also solved 32 housebreaking cases and prevented a burglary.

Among the locations for the OBCJ are Menggatal, Alamesra, Inanam, Kota Kinabalu, Karamunsing, Luyang and Tanjung Aru.

The objectives.of OBCJ are to minimise crime cases at hot spot areas, curb potential criminal activities and drug activities, to show the presence of police officers and personnel, to increase confidence to the community, and to maintain public security in the state capital.