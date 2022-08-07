Kit Siang: Proposed committee meant to ‘reset’ Sabah, Sarawak relations with federal govt

KUCHING (Aug 7): Sarawak and Sabah need to form a joint committee to reset their relations with the federal government and strive for a ‘Malaysian Malaysia’.

This is in view of both states going to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia next year, says Democratic Action Party (DAP) founder and stalwart Lim Kit Siang.

“This is something worth serious considering so today, in this appreciation lunch to honour the ‘Father of DAP Sarawak’ Chong Siew Chiang who has contributed greatly to the party, l am making this suggestion.

“I am hoping for a miracle in the coming general election. I cannot tell you what miracle (it) will be but in 2018, we had a miracle where Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were defeated,” said Lim at the mentioned appreciation lunch, which was hosted at a restaurant here yesterday.

Saying that no single party would be able to command a majority of the seats, he stressed that DAP should continue to uphold its principles, goal and struggle for a better Malaysia where all races would be treated equally.

Meanwhile, Siew Chiang conveyed his appreciation to Lim and Damansara MP Tony Pua for coming all the way to Kuching to attend.

“In terms of contribution to the DAP, l cannot be compared with Lim (Kit Siang). But what I feel most satisfying with my 44 years (1978-2022) with DAP is that I have helped set up DAP Kuching premises in 2007.

“This is the place that we call home, and where our assemblymen and members of Parliament can carry out their work and struggle to achieve DAP’s goal.

“I am also proud to say that DAP is the only single party to have the most number of members of Parliament, at 42, and none of them have hopped to other parties.”

At the event yesterday, two paintings that were part of the 100 artwork pieces from the book ‘A Malaysian Artists’ Visual Biography of Lim Kit Siang’, were handed over to Siew Chiang.

The book was authored by Pua to commemorate Lim’s 80th birthday.

The first painting themed ‘Selama Datai Ke Sarawak’, by Faiz Za, depicts Lim and fellow DAP Central executive committee members Lim Cho Hock being welcomed by Siew Chiang on arrival in Sarikei in 1978.

The other painting was done by Wong Ming Hao, depicting Lim and Siew Chiang during an election campaign.

Also present was current DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen and event’s organising chairman Julian Tan.