Kuching top cop warns of legal implications for making false reports

KUCHING (Aug 7): Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah has warned that individuals who are found to be lodging false police reports are liable to be prosecuted and charged in court under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000 or a jail sentence of not more than six months or both.

In a statement yesterday, Ahsmon said five false police reports have so far been received this year from individuals who claimed that they were robbed or mugged.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual who is found to be lodging false police reports as this could tarnish the image of the police as it will bring a negative perception of crimes happening in Kuching,” he said.

He added all of the five individuals who had filed false police reports have been charged in court under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

In a recent case, a 22-year-old male was charged at a magistrates’ court here at 9am Friday after he was found guilty of making a false police report.

“The accused claimed that he was robbed at knifepoint at 7.30am on Aug 1 at Jalan Keruing, Bintawa which he also claimed of having lost RM1,200 in the incident,” he said.

He added that investigations later revealed that the accused had made up a story as all he wanted was to avoid being fined by the National Registration Department for losing his MyKad.