Malaysian couples marrying in southern Thailand must not delay registering their marriage

PHUKET (Aug 7): Malaysians have been advised not to delay registering their marriage in Thailand when they return home.

Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid said registering their marriage was necessary to avoid problems in the future.

“Those who want to get married in Thailand need to do the necessary to ensure the marriage is legal,” he said when met at the Mahabbah Visit Programme 2022 organised by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), here, today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president, and his son Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra were also present.

Muhammad Ridzuan also advised the public to be wary of offers made by marriage syndicates so as not to be deceived and cause their marriage to be invalid.

“Couples who wish to get married here must abide by the procedures set by their respective state religious councils,” he said. — Bernama