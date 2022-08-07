Man arrested in Sibu for allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

SIBU (Aug 7): The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the arrest was made following a police report received from a 35-year-old woman on Aug 4.

“In her report, she claimed that her ex-boyfriend came to her rented house at Jalan Then Kung Suk here and kicked the door of her room until it opened.

“She also claimed that the suspect had pointed a machete towards here and threatened to kill her,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli added that a struggle also happened between the suspect and the victim which resulted in the victim suffering from injuries and bruises to her hand and back.

He said the suspect will be remanded for four days to facilitate their investigation into the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 and 506 of the Penal Code.