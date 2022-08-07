MetMalaysia ends rain warning for Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has ended the continuous rain warning it issued at 11 pm last Aug 5 for Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said this followed the forecast of improving weather conditions in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

The public can get the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, myCuaca mobile application and MetMalaysia’s official social media site or call the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 . – Bernama