Nadrah Saufi first S’wakian female gamer to win gold in Dota 2 at Commonwealth championship

KUCHING (Aug7): Nadrah “Nada” Saufi from Sibu has become the first female Sarawakian gamer to bag a gold medal in Dota 2 after her team defeated the England team at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships (CEC) 2022 last night.

Nadrah, together with her teammates Stephanie “Auroraa” Lim (Captain), Wong “HG” Wei Sian, Bette “iStarx” Chia and Tan “Shizuma” Lyn Xhin in the Grills Gaming eSports team who represented Malaysia, concluded the championship with a perfect record after clinching the final game with a score of two to nil.

On top of that, Nadrah and her teammates made history for being the first CEC Dota 2 Women’s Division gold medalists.

According to a Facebook post posted by their manager Tiffani “Babyoling” Lim, the moment Negaraku was played stage, she began to recall on the perilous journey they had to endure back then.

“Most of the team members have been competing for a long time now, some longer than a decade.

“Often I feel sad at how little attention and opportunities that the female players have gotten, for how much they’ve achieved in terms of rank or gameplay.”

Tiffani said she was grateful for this platform to showcase their skills hoped that there would be more tournaments like this.