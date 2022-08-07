PBB veteran welcomes party’s decision to accept Willie Mongin as member

KUCHING (Aug 7): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Datuk Peter Minos has commended the decision by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to accept Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin as a party member.

Minos said with Willie’s admission to PBB, two out of three MPs representing Bidayuh areas are now from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The other GPS MP from the Bidayuh community is Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“The past is the past. Such is politics. Some in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat may prefer it the other way, but the overriding factor is for all Bidayuh MPs and assemblymen to be in GPS and thus in government.

“Also, once the PBB leaders made a decision after all factors are fully considered, it is best for all who truly love PBB to follow and obey. That is the PBB way and culture, for the party to be perpetually strong and united,” he said.

Yesterday (Aug 6), PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the party supreme council has decided to accept Willie’s application to join PBB.

Abang Johari, who is also Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman, had said there were conditions attached to Willie’s membership and he (Willie) is just an ordinary member of PBB.

Willie had won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat in 2018 under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket by defeating two other candidates including a candidate from PBB.

Willie then quit PKR following the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He was appointed deputy minister in the Perikatan Nasional-led government in March 2020 by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and maintained his position when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took charge of the government in August 2021.

He has maintained that he was merely “parked” in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) , which is led by Muhyiddin, after he left PKR and had not joined the party.

Willie had on June 20 this year disclosed that he had applied to join PBB.

On a related matter, Minos expressed confidence that another Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seat namely Mas Gading will be reclaimed by GPS in the coming general election.

He said the seat was won by Mordi Bimol of Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 2018 because of the dreaded 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues.

“Most likely, the seat will be back to GPS in the coming 15th General Election,” he added.

Minos also said the Bidayuh community must be politically united in a government-based political grouping like the GPS to play a meaningful role.

He was happy to note that almost all Bidayuh constituencies such as the eight Bidayuh-majority state seats and two parliamentary seats are now with GPS.