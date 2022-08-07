Perim, JHEV hold blood donation drive in conjunction with Heroes Day celebration

KUCHING (Aug 7): A blood donation drive was jointly held by the Malaysian Armed Forces Indian Veteran Association (Perim) and the Sarawak Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) at the Kuching Indian Association Hall from 9am to 2pm yesterday.

In a statement, Perim said a total of 113 people turned up for the blood nation drive which was held in conjunction with this year’s Heroes Day celebration.

“(However,) Only 82 individuals who fit the donor criteria were allowed to donate their blood,” it added.

Perim said each successful donor was given goodies donated by Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Perim members.

Gracing the programme was former commander of the Eastern Field Command Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw together with his wife Datin Jacqueline Peris.

The programme was also held to ensure the blood stock at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank is sufficient for needy patients.