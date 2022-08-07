PM: Govt committed to starting second phase of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, Trans Borneo Highway in 2023

MIRI (Aug 7): Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is committed to starting the second phase of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) as early as 2023 for a period of three to five years.

The project will benefit residents around Mulu, Long Seridan, Nanga Medamit, Long Lopeng, Ba Kelalan and Merarap who currently rely on logging roads to commute.

“The federal government has approved two mega projects in this northern Sarawak region under the second phase of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road and Trans Borneo Highway.

“This project will link Miri, Limbang and Lawas all the way to Sabah via two road network options,” he said in his address when officiating the opening of the Pan Borneo Highway Pujut Section at the Permymall parking area on Sunday.

He disclosed the two projects, costing RM10.62 billion, will enable the community and residents of Miri, Limbang and Lawas to enjoy a better, safer and more comfortable road system.

Once completed, Ismail Sabri said motorists from Miri to Limbang and Lawas can drive through Brunei using the 96km LTB project, which will be upgraded to a dual carriageway.

“Those who do not want to pass through Brunei can use the 326km second phase of the SSLR, which is a continuation of Phase One from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng — about 77km,” he said.

Touching on the Pan Borneo Highway, Ismail Sabri said its implementation was a commitment by the federal government to develop a more systematic and efficient road network in Sarawak.

“This is in line with the strategic direction of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which is ‘Keluarga Malaysia — Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable’ and will ensure a more comprehensive socioeconomic development for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He added currently, the status of Phase One of the Pan Borneo Highway has reached 85 per cent and covers 11 Work Packages from Telok Melano to Miri, with the full packages expected to be fully completed by 2023.

Also present at the ceremony were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.